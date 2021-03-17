Trailblazers: How Amber Venz Box pioneered influencer marketing

Trailblazers is a regular series covering diverse-owned startups in the advertising, marketing and media industries

Once upon a time, before social media influencers were household names and curated Instagram feeds were a viable career, Amber Venz Box had a vision.

Venz Box always loved fashion, and channeled that passion into her own jewelry line and her job as a personal shopper at a Dallas boutique, where she was paid commission by retail stores for selling their items to her clients.

Back in 2010 she began marketing her business on her own blog, Venzedits, and learned her clients preferred seeing her clothing suggestions online. So she set up a system online where she could offer recommendations to clients, who could buy them directly and earn her a commission.

It may sound like a basic affiliate marketing program now. But at the time, it was a foreign concept for bloggers.

“Blogging was really a pejorative term,” Venz Box told Campaign US. “It was not a group of people that wanted to say, ‘I'm a blogger.’ No one wanted to be that.”

Seeing the marketing potential for popular bloggers, Venz Box founded rewardStyle in 2011 with her then-boyfriend and now-husband, Baxter Box. The mission was to help influencers monetize their content by recommending products their followers could directly buy.

Bloggers weren’t convinced at first. One fashionista blogger popular on Tumblr during the early days of rewardStyle, for example, didn’t understand how to turn her passion into a side hustle.

“I told her, ‘I love your outfits, but you never tell us where they're from, and I’m stuck to Googling,’” Venz Box explained. “She said, ‘I just do this because I like it. I'm not doing this for money.’”

Venz Box decided to test her theory and convinced the blogger to post a link to a dress she wore on her blog. People bought 83 of them.

Once the blogging heydey was over and social media consumption shifted to mobile, Venz Box noticed influencers were moving toward platforms like Instagram first.

“A lot of influencers didn't even have a laptop or desktop computer,” Venz Box said. “They were doing everything through their phone. We saw that these platforms continued to come online. But, they were these walled gardens that didn't make shopping accessible.”

To fill the void, Venz Box launched the LIKEtoKNOW.it app in 2017. The platform, which partners with big brands including Chanel, Walmart, Adidas and Ulta, gave influencers a dedicated place where followers could shop their looks.

More recently, LIKEtoKNOW.it also launched a shopping video feature that allows influencers to produce, monetize and share two-minute videos featuring DIYs, beauty how-tos, home tours, capsule wardrobes and more.

RewardStyle has since expanded into a global platform working with more than one million brands and 100,000 influencers. The fashion affiliate program drives $2.5 billion in annual retail sales, but remains exclusive with a rigorous application process to vet influencers.

Influencers continue to dominate the e-commerce space, with social commerce set to grow almost 35% this year to $36 billion, per eMarketer.

Venz Box hopes brands will continue to see the potential.

“Think about this like the modern day Avon or Mary Kay representatives,” she said. “These are representatives all over the world, that are regularly talking about your brand and products and driving people to that sale. That framework to think of the influencer in that way is really important.”