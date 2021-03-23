‘Trading one problem for another’: Twitter users baffled by Krispy Kreme’s free doughnut offer to vaccinated customers

Some social media users are not fans of Krispy Kreme’s campaign giving a free Original Glazed doughnut to customers who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card throughout 2021.

Some say the message is conflicted: excess doughnut consumption can lead to obesity, diabetes and a host of other health issues that can affect someone’s response to COVID-19.

Asked for its response to the backlash, Krispy Kreme emailed PRWeek a statement defending its campaign.

“We’re not asking people to get a free doughnut every day, we’re just making it available through the end of the year, especially given that not every group is eligible to get vaccinated yet,” Krispy Kreme said.

The brand added that the campaign is meant to “sweeten” people’s lives as the country accelerates to put this virus behind us.

The Daily Show reacted early to Krispy Kreme’s campaign on Monday.

And if you don’t qualify yet, don’t worry. Krispy Kreme still offers affordable preexisting conditions https://t.co/9LAbCk8n26 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 22, 2021

Here’s what other Twitter users said about Krispy Kreme’s effort.

Good gracious! I love Krispy Kreme's as much as the next guy... but this message seems a little off.



"Congrats on being vaccinated! It's now safe to get fat again!" — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) March 22, 2021

Krispy Kreme wants to end COVID-19 but increase other health issues like diabetes and obesity https://t.co/Lt3lxL30CD — Mike Brest (@MikeBrestDC) March 22, 2021

High blood glucose ( even in non diabetics) driven by high glycaemic index carbs is a risk factor for #COVIDー19 mortality.



Krispy Kreme is offering FREE doughnuts for people getting the vaccine.



You really couldn’t make it up https://t.co/iJzOMZSv5t — Dr Aseem Malhotra FRCP (@DrAseemMalhotra) March 22, 2021

Obesity is one of the primary factors that affects your response to COVID and these fuckers are giving away a donut a day if you’re vaccinated. Everything is so dumb. https://t.co/4j6i50VNFH — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 22, 2021

Krispy Kreme is offering a free donut every day of 2021 to anyone who has been fully vaccinated.



But that sounds like you're trading one problem for another. �� — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 22, 2021

More people died to obesity in 2020 than COVID-19 https://t.co/cWgmy83Lxu — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 22, 2021

...isn't obesity one of the major reasons people die from covid? �� https://t.co/0NkxZzZLwA — Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) March 22, 2021

Obesity is one of the leading risk factors of severe Covid-19 in adults and children but sure, have a free donut with the vaccine. https://t.co/lozXkwvi8c — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) March 22, 2021

That's cool, Obesity seems to be one of the absolute TOP risk factors for dying from Covid-19, but thats nothing 365 donuts and a genetic therapy being mislabeled as a vaccine can't cure. https://t.co/txJ5oNinlf — Jessica Green (@soupcanarchist) March 22, 2021

Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts for getting vaccinated is like Marlboro offering free cigarettes for getting a flu shot. We have an obesity epidemic in this country that is killing us. Corporations that ride the COVID-19 vaccine as a marketing ploy for junk food is terrible. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 22, 2021

Some people defended Krispy Kreme’s gesture.

I see people on this website actually getting mad at Krispy Kreme for offering free donuts, like people have no agency and responsibility in their own decisions. Twitter is so dumb. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 22, 2021

Krispy Kreme taking heat for offering a donut to those vaccinated cuz #obesity is a factor in Covid. I'm going out on a limb here: I'd rather see those WITH obesity GET vaxxed and indulge in one more donut. This is why we can't have nice things. Everything is criticized. https://t.co/E83ENTlJor — themocollins (@THEMOCOLLINS) March 22, 2021

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.