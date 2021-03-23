‘Trading one problem for another’: Twitter users baffled by Krispy Kreme’s free doughnut offer to vaccinated customers

“If you don’t qualify yet, don’t worry. Krispy Kreme still offers affordable preexisting conditions,” joked The Daily Show.

Some social media users are not fans of Krispy Kreme’s campaign giving a free Original Glazed doughnut to customers who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card throughout 2021.

Some say the message is conflicted: excess doughnut consumption can lead to obesity, diabetes and a host of other health issues that can affect someone’s response to COVID-19.

Asked for its response to the backlash, Krispy Kreme emailed PRWeek a statement defending its campaign.

“We’re not asking people to get a free doughnut every day, we’re just making it available through the end of the year, especially given that not every group is eligible to get vaccinated yet,” Krispy Kreme said.

The brand added that the campaign is meant to “sweeten” people’s lives as the country accelerates to put this virus behind us. 

The Daily Show reacted early to Krispy Kreme’s campaign on Monday.

Here’s what other Twitter users said about Krispy Kreme’s effort.

Some people defended Krispy Kreme’s gesture.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.

