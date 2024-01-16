Toyota opts to skip Super Bowl LVIII

Toyota is the latest auto brand to announce it is sitting out Super Bowl LVIII.

2024 marks the second year in a row Toyota has skipped the Big Game since 2017.

In an email, a spokesperson said the carmaker will instead activate on the ground in Las Vegas.

“As the official automotive sponsor of the NFL, Toyota will bring Super Bowl fans an exciting, multi-faceted activation experience leading up to and during the Game,” the spokesperson said.

Toyota’s last turn in the Super Bowl came in 2022 with not one but two ads that ranked in the top ten.

The first, Brothers — which featured Paralympian Brian McKeever and his brother and guide, Robin — ranked No. 5 on USA Today’s Ad Meter.

The second, The Joneses — which included a trio of celebrity Joneses — was No. 9.

2024 is shaping up to be a relatively auto-free advertising field. The industry went on strike in the fall of 2023.

Other car brands that are also sitting out Super Bowl LVIII include Acura, Honda, GM (which includes Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC), Stellantis (which includes Dodge, Jeep and Ram), Ford and Hyundai.