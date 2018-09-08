Take a tour around NYC's hottest new influencer pad

Welcome home.

Not your home -- the home of social media influencers. You're looking at New York City's latest canvas for content creation.

Village Marketing, the agency behind this space, believes the SoHo penthouse influencer studio is the first of its kind and the answer to a $2 billion industry (estimated to be $10 billion by 2020).

"We believe this gives influencers another accessible alternative to produce high-quality content, pushing the industry forward," said Village Marketing founder Vickie Segar. "We want to give our content creators every opportunity to create and a well-designed space allows for exactly that."

Let's take a tour around this 2,000 square foot of awesomeness.

The space for Village Studio took five months to find, and another four to design, furnish, style and launch.

The agency collaborated with Wayfair to create the furniture installation.

The whole pad cost a few hundred thousand dollars to renovate.

Major attention has been paid to the lighting. Skylights and windows envelop every room, including the bathroom to cater for beauty branded shots.

The open kitchen has enough room to house full video shoots for food influencers looking to do meal preps.

Then there's the garden, which speaks for itself.

"We’re excited to continue to further the relationship between brands and influencers and the way social content is produced" said Segar, "and we’re just getting started."

The theme and features will be ever-evolving as more opportunities open for brands to collaborate with creatives.

Until then, enjoys these badass views.