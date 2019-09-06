Topgolf delivers 200+ yards of banter with first campaign drive

Topgolf (the giant pinball-style driving range that serves alcohol and banter) has dropped its first integrated brand campaign.

"Go Out Swinging" is from the kooky-creative minds over at Preacher in Austin, Texas.

The strategy behind it stems from research showing that while most people know what Topgolf is, they don't always know when to go. The answer is: all the time. For any occasion. Except maybe a post-funeral gathering. Unless the deceased was into golf and the visit is to pay homage. So, yeah, for any occasion.

"In our rapidly changing world where consumers are prioritizing meaningful connections more than ever, one thing remains constant – and that is Topgolf’s ability to deliver fun for everyone no matter the occasion," said Topgolf Entertainment Group Chief Marketing Officer Brian Radics.

"Our new ‘Go Out Swinging’ campaign brings this truth to life with an ongoing brand message that builds the belief that you can celebrate life’s moments, big or small, at Topgolf."

The work comes to life through 30, 15 and six-second videos drawing from life’s little under-celebrated moments.

The campaign is backed by a heavy buy across Hulu connected TV, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, along with social initiatives running on Snapchat, and across Topgolf’s owned social platforms and in-venue marketing.

"We wanted to keep Topgolf top of mind for any occasion and thought the best way to do that was to write humorous, human songs that you can’t help but sing for hours or days after seeing the spots," said Maxx Delaney, ACD/writer at Preacher.