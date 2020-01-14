Promotional feature
RTL AdConnect

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Added 23 hours ago

Campaign talks to RTL AdConnect CEO Stéphane Coruble about the most important technologies, trends and manufacturers at CES this year

Coruble explains how technology is becoming smarter and more connected. He believes that people are getting better and easier access to content and it’s having a ripple effect on the whole industry. Watch the video to hear his thoughts on the opportunities facing both brands and consumers. 

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS