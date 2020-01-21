Top L'Oréal and Colgate exec named ANA SeeHer president

SeeHer has a new president: Nadine Karp McHugh.

The ANA initiative, which was founded in 2016 and aims to increase accurate portrayals of girls and women in advertising, media, and entertainment, is picking up pace and expanding.

"I’m excited to join the ANA to lead this important effort and to partner with marketers, agencies, and media companies," said Karp McHugh. "With its great body of work, SeeHer has proven it drives members’ bottom-line growth, as well as being equally important for our culture. There is an incredible potential to drive widespread change that will benefit everyone."

SeeHer’s original goal to reduce unconscious bias and authentic portrayals by 20 percent by 2020. The group surpassed that goal in late 2018 and extended the mission to have 80 percent of measured media bias-free by 2030. With the collective power of the world’s largest brands, that goal is possible.

The SeeHer movement is grounded in data. Its Gender Equality Measure (GEM) is the industry’s most influential voice for eliminating unconscious bias and increasing gender equality in advertising, marketing, media, and programming. Since its inception, the metric has been used to evaluate more than 110,000 ads in 14 global markets and top Nielsen programming. GEM is widely recognized as the gold standard in global measurement for gender equality.

"I am delighted to have Nadine officially on the team," said ANA CEO Bob Liodice. "A key advocate since our launch, her appointment to this newly created position opens a new chapter in the explosive growth of the SeeHer movement, one of the ANA’s most important initiatives. Under her leadership, SeeHer will tap into all ANA business systems and expand our many partnerships to propel it to the next level."

Karp McHugh is a marketing executive with more than 20 years of experience across both the client and agency side. In her most recent role, she worked for more than five years as SVP of omnimedia strategy, data-driven media, and creative solutions at L’Oréal, where she helped transform the marketer’s U.S. operations into a best-in-class, digitized strategic marketing organization with data and ROI at the core.

Prior to joining L’Oréal, Karp McHugh was VP of global integrated media communications at Colgate-Palmolive. Her agency experience includes Mindshare and Ogilvy, both WPP agencies, where she served as managing director on the Unilever account before being promoted to managing partner and chief client officer.