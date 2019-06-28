Top 6 best Pride Month campaigns in the U.S.

Pride Month is almost over, but the work to stamp out LGBTQ+ discrimination is never done.

Brands and agencies across the U.S. banded together to create campaigns with a real purpose-driven agenda.

Let’s take a look at some of the most successful.

"Acceptance Street" by Mastercard and McCann

The best Pride Month campaign are the ones here to stay.

Mastercard teamed up with the IPG shop and New York City’s Human Rights Commission to sanction the work which was then crafted by the same company that builds street signs for Manhattan.

The sign, which now reads "Christopher," "Gay," "Lesbian," "Bisexual," "Transsexual," "Queer," "Intersex," "Asexual," "Non-Binary," "Pansexual," "Two Spirit," "+ Street," sits just yards from The Stonewall Inn -- site of the 1969 riots that launched the gay rights movement in NYC.

"Kiss Detection" by Google Pixel

Google announced it smile/kiss detection feature for its Pixel camera back in April. But marketers made good use of it this month by repackaging the A.I. in support of Pride.

"Pride Slide" by Tinder and N/A Collective

Nothing says Pride like riding down a rainbow-colored slide to fight LGBTQ+ discrimination.

Tinder launched the activation in Manhattan’s Flatiron District on Monday.

It pledged to make a $10 donation to the Human Rights Campaign for every rider and is offering free advertising to nonprofit organizations dedicated to driving social, political and cultural equality and acceptance of people across all genders and orientations.

Around 1,500 people rode the rainbow, raising $15,000.

"Unlabeled" by Coca-Cola and Anomaly

Just when you thought Coke had reached the limit of what it can do with its label game, this happens.

The beverage giant erased its logo to challenge stereotypes and empower individuality. As part of the campaign, the brand released a number of videos on social media and its website, featuring individuals fighting against stereotypes and labels, such as a transgender artist of color and a combat veteran with PTSD.



"Two is Too Few" by Lyft and Cut+Run

Token campaigns and hat tips to the LGBTQ+ community are rife this time of year. Physical change trumps loud voices. That’s why Lyft has got its Pride Month drive spot on.

The ride sharing service has added a range of optional pronouns to the Lyft app. It’s also partnered with the National Center for Transgender Equality to help drivers with changing the name and gender designation on their license.

"The fight for equality is a community effort and this was our opportunity to model how brands can use their influence to create bodies of work that push the popular cultural narrative to amplify, uplift, and serve marginalized voices," adds Jane Goodwin-Bell, Lyft creative copywriter.

"Out of the Shadows" by Procter & Gamble with Great Big Story

Procter & Gamble is continuing its crusade for equality with the launch of a short film that exposes the torment its own LGBTQ+ employees were subjected to in the early ‘90s.

"Out of the Shadows," made in partnership with Great Big Story, follows a group of gay and lesbian employees at P&G in Cincinnati banded together to fight for equality in their workplace.

"I was so scared that the powers that be at P&G would find out that I’m gay that for seven years -- in addition to lying by omission about my lifestyle -- I manufactured a wedding and a husband," said one employee who wanted to remain anonymous.

"That, of course, resulted in a very tangled web of lies and my energy was totally focused on maintaining the lies. I had ulcers, paranoia and a total loss of self-esteem."