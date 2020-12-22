The top 5 most-read creative stories of 2020

1. Burger King ‘Stay Home of the Whopper’ by FCB

Burger King called for customers to report to duty amid the COVID-19 pandemic — by staying home and ordering a Whopper via delivery from their couch. To make the process easier for “couch potatriots,” the fast food giant temporarily waived the delivery fees.

Burger King also pledged to donate 250,000 Whopper sandwiches to nurses. "Your country needs you ... to stay on your couch and order in,” the voice-over stated as a man does his duty by relaxing on the couch.

The film was created by FCB and directed by Janusz Kaminski.

2. AT&T ‘What Does AT&T 5G Mean for Customers?’ by BBDO, Critical Mass and Hearts & Science

AT&T store manager Lily, who starred in spots for the company from 2013 to 2017, returned to help customers transition from working in the office to WFH during the pandemic. Lily takes a video call from a customer who needs help deciding if 5G is best for her. When Lily mentions sourdough bread, the person gets is confused about how that relates to the network. But Lily just wanted to understand why baking bread became a quarantine hobby.

The film was created by Hungry Man and directed by Milana Vayntrub.

3. Snickers ‘First Visitors’ by BBDO

The candy brand put a twist on its famous “You’re not you when you’re hungry” campaign to poke fun at people’s confusion as our social lives shifted online amid the pandemic. A woman entertains her guests in the backyard, and her husband wanders over in his underwear ready for a Zoom call. “Confused? Maybe you just need a Snickers,” the voice-over says.

The film was created by O Positive Films and directed by Jess Coulter.

4. Samuel Adams ‘The Nomah List’ by Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Your cousin from Boston is back — and he’s got a lot to learn about social distancing. Actor Greg Hoyt reprised Sam Adams’ hilarious character in this spot, joined by legendary Red Sox shortstop Nomar Garciaparra. Hoyt and Garciaparra review the Major League Baseball’s new COVID safety protocols — including “nomah” high-fives, fist bumps and butt slaps.

The film was created by GS&P Social and directed by Jeff Goodby.

5. Facebook ‘Never Lost’ by Droga5

The social networking giant showcased how people are staying connected amid the pandemic in this short film, which features poet Kate Tempest reciting her poem “People's Faces.” The touching ad used personal footage recorded by Facebook users as they navigated the ups and downs of the coronavirus outbreak. The spot encourages viewers to visit Facebook’s COVID-19 relief page for resources.

The film was written by Josh Dimarcantonio and Stacy-Ann Ellis and art directed by Paul Oberlin and Oscar Gierup.