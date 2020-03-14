Tom Brady's TB12 hires industry vet Tara McRae as first CMO

Performance lifestyle brand TB12, co-founded by NFL star Tom Brady and business partner Alex Guerrero, has appointed former Clarks marketing chief Tara McRae as its first CMO.

McRae, who will be based at TB12’s Boston headquarters, will help lead the brand’s evolution as well as its marketing strategy. The industry veteran will also oversee digital customer experience, data analytics and consumer insights for the company. She will report to TB12 CEO John Burns, and collaborate with the brand’s leadership team.

"Tom and Alex co-founded an incredible brand that has resonated with a growing population of people looking to prioritize health and wellness as part of their everyday lifestyle," said McRae in a statement.

She added: "TB12 has impacted the lives of so many people by helping them do what they love better and for longer with a strategic focus on performance and recovery and I am energized to continue fostering the brand’s mission in this time of rapid expansion."

During McRae’s time at Clarks, she played an integral role in launching and creating the strategy for the footwear brand’s first global campaign with celebrity ambassadors. She also expanded Clark’s consumer base by introducing entertainment and fashion partnerships with the likes of of Supreme, Kith, Tibi, Patta and Wutang.

Before Clarks, the industry veteran worked at Puma for a decade, where she held various marketing posts. McRae’s first foray into marketing and media planning at the start of her career was at Bose.