Toilet targeting: Military seeks agency for restroom campaign

by Oliver McAteer Added 13 hours ago

North Dakota Air National Guard pinned toilets as 'high traffic' areas which provide 'a captive audience.'

Agencies would be hard pressed to find an RFP more niche than this one from the North Dakota Air National Guard.

Its recruiting team is searching for a shop to handle a 12-month campaign to run in numerous restrooms.

The statement of work overview reads: "The North Dakota Air National Guard (NDANG) is virtually unknown in large parts of the state of North Dakota and surrounding recruiting areas. The NDANG Recruiting Team is proposing a long-term, low-cost advertising campaign to saturate the entire state and surrounding area with North Dakota Air Guard messaging.

"We are seeking a unique, high-traffic medium that is available across the entire state and feel that restroom advertising provides a captive audience in a large number of locations that will meet our target demographics."

A list of particulars follow, including its desire for 8"x10" billboards in full color which should be placed in "area-wide locations patronized by men and women 18 to 26-years-old and parents 25 to 54-years-old."

The campaign will kick off on September 15 and will run across North Dakota cities, including Fargo, Jamestown and Stanley.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us