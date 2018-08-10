Toilet targeting: Military seeks agency for restroom campaign

Agencies would be hard pressed to find an RFP more niche than this one from the North Dakota Air National Guard.

Its recruiting team is searching for a shop to handle a 12-month campaign to run in numerous restrooms.

The statement of work overview reads: "The North Dakota Air National Guard (NDANG) is virtually unknown in large parts of the state of North Dakota and surrounding recruiting areas. The NDANG Recruiting Team is proposing a long-term, low-cost advertising campaign to saturate the entire state and surrounding area with North Dakota Air Guard messaging.

"We are seeking a unique, high-traffic medium that is available across the entire state and feel that restroom advertising provides a captive audience in a large number of locations that will meet our target demographics."

A list of particulars follow, including its desire for 8"x10" billboards in full color which should be placed in "area-wide locations patronized by men and women 18 to 26-years-old and parents 25 to 54-years-old."

The campaign will kick off on September 15 and will run across North Dakota cities, including Fargo, Jamestown and Stanley.