Tinder's Swipe Night is creative feat that levels up dating app world

Damn. It is a very good time to be single.

And that’s not necessarily because the current crop of talent is so enchanting, but rather the dating apps on which they live have never been more entertaining.

Single or not -- Tinder is the only place you’ll want to be for the coming Sunday evenings.

Tonight, the brand launches a feat in product innovation that truly takes dating platforms to a whole new level: Swipe Night.

"When things are live -- just like any good party -- good things happen," said Tinder’s Chief Marketing Officer Jenny Campbell.

"Imagine you’re at a music concert: you have the music to talk about, the weather, the food, what people are wearing. All of these things are a jumping off point. Whereas, in Tinder, sometimes it can be kind of hard: you’ve just met this person and you have to try to be clever with not a lot to go on."

Swipe Night is an interactive experience for users which will drop at 6pm over the next four Sundays. The apocalyptic point-of-view story, created in partnership with ad agency 72andSunny, follows your night out with friends as it suddenly becomes apparent that the world is going to end. Over the next three hours, you must make critical decisions which will ultimately shape the outcome of how you spent your last night on Earth and the matches you create when it wraps.

Upon completion, three major choices you made on Swipe Night are displayed on your profile. Data firsts throws up matches who have played and made the same choices, then those who pursued a different path.

Just like IRL, you only get one chance to play it.

"It was an engineering feat to pull this off," Campbell continued. "You’re making choices with the swipe which is so iconic to Tinder, and then you’re able to immediately match with people who made the same choice. You’re going to have a better matching experience. Being able to do create Swipe Nights so quickly was impressive.

"Tinder is so entwined with how people meet. Our role is to help people connect in an easier and more fun way. How do we break the ice, how do we it in a really fun and entertaining way, and make it that much better to match on the backend?"

The brand started concepting Swipe Night with 72andSunny at the start of this year. It’s an idea that could have easily tanked if elements didn’t align as well as they have.

Matt Murphy, executive creative director and partner at the agency, told Campaign US: "This has been the most extreme and modern collaborations in my 20 years of being in the industry.

"From us partnering with Tinder, Tinder working so tightly with their internal product team, bringing in Hollywood writers, bringing in game theorists to make sure the interactive component is compelling enough to drive it forward, and then all the other media partnerships to help engineer this thing. If you put that on the timeline of how fast this came together -- I’m really proud.

"This thing could have been a good idea that died if we didn’t develop it that tightly with Tinder to impact their product. This is a radical innovation story from a product level."

The team pulled in 23-year-old director Karena Evans. The award-winning content creator is credited with work on music videos including a number of Drake chart-toppers.

Everything from its storyline to the directing and culture-embedded script-writing to acting makes Swipe Night a golden piece of content that rivals any show on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu combined.

"Making your single life super spontaneous was key to us," said Murphy. "How do we make spontaneity come to live in a really truthful and innovative way? How do we take the Tinder DNA from the swipe. It puts the user in the driver’s seat, and at the end there’s purpose where you get to meet the same people and ask things like: ‘Hey did you hijack the car? Did you save the dog or the human?’"

Tinder’s CMO stressed the need for connection is universal. That hasn’t changed. What has is the technology which enables us to do so.

Swipe Night was created around and for Gen Z -- social natives who connect through content. Over the coming Sundays, Campbell will be measuring the product’s success via engagement, behavioral data, who’s coming back for more and the cultural conversation it creates.

She added: "I want to give love to 72andSunny, because I honestly do not think we could have done this with a different agency. One of the beauties of 72 is they know how to take the tech out of tech. Their ability to make tech feel emotional is unparalleled.

"When you are doing something this new and innovative it’s hard because you have to have this really high degree of trust and be vulnerable with each other and be able to admit when you don’t know how to do something. I give so much credit to 72 for being the anchor."