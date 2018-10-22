Tina Fey is more Tina Fey than ever in new Amex campaign

Tina Fey and American Express are back delivering that one-two punch in a new campaign launching today.

Spots continue to beat the humorous drum to push its first-of-a-kind Pay It Plan It feature, which gives 18 million U.S. credit card members more options for how they pay for things.

In this case, Fey demonstrates splitting up payments for a new mattress over a few months in a manner the comedian can only pull off.

"American Express has had my back since I became a card member in 1988, and I’ve loved collaborating with the brand over the years to bring some humor to life’s everyday, spending moments," said Fey.

The work, created in partnership with Digitas, is part of an overall American Express pivot heading into 2019 of using above-the-line and talent to showcase products and services now that the "Powerful Backing" brand platform has been established in the market.

Pay It Plan It was designed based on insights from the payment habits of Millennial card members. This campaign is the result of great momentum for Pay It Plan It since a soft launch last year. Success has been fueled by 50 percent Millennial participation and 55 percent repeat users.

A huge drive for the feature was kicked off in August via partnerships with Vox, Buzzfeed and Bustle.

Tina has appeared in several American Express campaigns (Amex Everyday in 2014 and Blue Cash Everyday in 2016) and her advertisements test well. She is a dynamic but relatable personality suited perfectly to this creative, say American Express.

She was very involved in the creative direction of the spot and social cuts (along with her favorite director, Bryan Buckley) and dialed up the humor of the script to bring the features of Pay It Plan It to life in a perfectly Fey way.

American Express has adopted a "video everywhere" approach for this campaign, running across platforms and devices including display, mobile, and OTT, which align with the company’s Millennial target’s media habits.

Linear broadcast has been added to extend the reach with heavy emphasis on the target’s passion areas including sports, home, food, travel and late night TV -- heavying up on FOX, NBC, ABC, CBS, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV, Food Network, ESPN and more.