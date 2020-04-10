Times Uncertain: The new font for these social distancing days

by Lindsay Stein Added 7 hours ago

The consistently inconsistent font, created by Third Street, is free for all to download

Rather than following in the footsteps of most brands and agencies that are creating ads around the importance of social distancing, indie shop Third Street decided to make a font to match the current climate.

The font, dubbed Times Uncertain, uses extra wide letter spacing to represent social distancing and only uses question marks and exclamation points as its form of punctuation.

It also has "consistently inconsistent sizing between cases to match our daily moods after reading news," according to the Times Uncertain website, where anyone can download the font for free.

"We have clients that are all pivoting and adapting in the current climate," said Third Street CCO David Jones. "I know each brand and the agency behind them mean well, and these are without a doubt ‘uncertain times,’ but when we heard that phrase repeated over and over in brand messages, it just got ridiculous. Especially when it came from brands that I don’t have that strong of an emotional bond with, such as the local auto lube place."

He added that he decided the new font would have to be "a bit rough and distressed" and be limited to only exclamation points or questions "to match my daily emotions."

Jones built the FontSelf Maker himself, accidentally making the Initial Caps too small, but instead of changing it, Third Street Digital Content Producer Bruce Woodward suggested keeping it since the inconsistency is fitting to the message.

Woodward then built the landing page and offered the font as a free download. Jones ensures site visitors that the file "does not have a virus - or is at least asymptomatic."

"Things right now aren’t that funny. But having a laugh about the language we use to describe it is a bit of cathartic fun," he said.

