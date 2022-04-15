Times are even more confusing in Burger King’s ad for plant-based nuggets

It’s been about a year since Burger King began selling meatless “Impossible Whoppers” — but customers are more confused than ever as the fast food chain continues to expand its plant-based menu.

Burger King and its creative agency David followed up on their award-winning Confusing Times campaign with a sequel introducing plant-based chicken nuggets from Impossible Foods to the QSR’s menu.

Similar to the first iteration, the global campaign shines a light on familiar sources of angst across society that hit closer to home, such as parenting, relationships and the environment. The facetious copy maintains the campaign’s dark humor to compare what’s happening today to the confusion of eating a faux chicken tender.

“This is such a fun platform, so relevant to the brand, the product and the plant-based category, that we wanted to keep exploring it more and more,” said André Toledo, executive creative director at David Madrid, via news release.

David and Burger King aimed to recreate and even top the buzz they drove around the Impossible Whopper launch with this latest campaign.

“We set the bar high when we launched the plant-based Whopper, but we kept raising it with new plant-based products that taste just like the originals,” Iwo Zakowski, Burger King’s head of global brand marketing, said in a release. “Burger King’s meatless alternatives are getting more confusing. So, we wanted to reflect that with a campaign that’s even more confusing than the previous one.”

As the ad says, questionable things happen everywhere, including “chicken nuggets that got no chicken… but taste like chicken. Confusing.”

Led by executive creative directors Saulo Rocha and André Toledo, the campaign will launch in Spain and Portugal on traditional media platforms before rolling out globally.