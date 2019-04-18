Timelapse shows top creative agencies battle it out over 4 years

More than 25,000 marketers globally have reviewed their creative agency partners over the past five years, according to research from independent consultancy group R3 Worldwide.

The company has put together a timelapse that shows creative agencies battling it out from January 2015 to February 2019.

It shows Wieden + Kennedy topping the charts early on, but the shop is pushed out of the top 15 today by behemoths BBDO and McCann Worldgroup.

Greg Paull, principal at R3 Worldwide, said: "The last five years have seen the usual suspects lead the creative table, with big BBDO wins such as Ford helping them to top spot. The next five years will see a more diverse group of players from the consultants, to implementation and digital first agencies rise up in the rankings."

Decline in mergers and acquisitions

R3 recently assessed 102 M&A deals in the marketing services industry in the first quarter of 2019, with $3.76bn invested overall. This marks a 20 percent decrease in spend on the previous year.

North America continued to lead M&A value by region ($2.39bn) and volume, while Asia-Pacific and China experienced sharp declines in activity as a result of U.S./China trade disputes and growing economic headwinds.

"It’s been a mixed start with fewer big deals and more mid-range and smaller acquisitions," said Greg Paull, principal at R3. "Buyers are becoming more selective as companies are under pressure to revisit their business structures and unlock value."

Independent agencies led activity this quarter with a 29 percent increase in total number of deals closed, followed by holding companies and MarTech buyers, though each group recorded a 13 percent decrease in deal volume.

Accenture Interactive acquired a total of four creative agencies across North America and Europe, with the biggest headliner their purchase of Droga5, which was announced in the beginning of April.