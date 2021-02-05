Tim Jones named Publicis Marketing Services US COO

Tim Jones has been named COO of Publicis Groupe Marketing Services in the U.S., where he will lead creative, digital experience, media and health businesses across the agency.

Jones, who previously served as CEO of Publicis Media Americas, was the driving force behind the network’s innovative client models, which secured the firm wins including Kraft Heinz, Hulu, TikTok, Sephora, the retention of Reckitt Benckiser and the Samsung U.S. media and digital business. He was also instrumental in Publicis expanding its relationship with JM Smucker as the company’s AOR for omnichannel marketing.

Dave Penski will take over Jones’ role as CEO of Publicis Media Americas, where he will oversee its media agency brands and capabilities. Penski most recently served as COO of the media group and global chairman of Publicis Media Exchange. He will continue to have global oversight of PMX while managing operations in the U.S.

Publicis Marketing Services operating executive team consists of Andrew Swinand, CEO of creative agencies; Jem Ripley, CEO of digital experience agencies; Alexandra von Plato, CEO of Publicis Health; Jodi Robinson, CEO of Digitas and Penski, according to an internal memo obtained by Campaign US. The team will report to Jones, who will also be supported by Nick Colucci, COO of operations, and Adrian Sayliss, North American CFO.

Penski will also join Jones as a member of the holding company’s U.S. ComEx leadership board, which includes 10 senior holding company executives including Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun.

Renetta McCann, chief inclusion experience officer for the U.S. will also join the board. McCann is credited with ensuring global client partnership and leading Publicis’ DEI initiatives. The longtime Publicis Groupe executive has held CEO and chief talent officer roles at the network.

“By reinforcing our U.S. ComEx, we are formalizing a leadership team that has already been working closely together over the past 12 months to steer our operations in our largest market through the COVID crisis and to growth in Q4,” Sadoun said in a statement.