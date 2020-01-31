TikTok Timeout, 1.6 million wings and pizza for twins

The Super Bowl may not be the finest of dining occasions, but it is a huge day for party food and the beverages that go with it.

The National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics released a study that estimates $17.2 billion will be spent on Super Bowl LIV food and party supplies. Forty-six percent of the 2020 Super Bowl survey respondents said they were either throwing or attending a party.

In trying to get in on what is a big day for in-home dining, chain restaurants including Chipotle, Pizza Hut and Applebee’s are offering a range of promotions to get on those kitchen islands and coffee tables.

Chipotle, based in Newport Beach, Calif., is turning to Justin Bieber’s single "Yummy" as a soundtrack to a promotion using a handful of popular online influencers. In TikTok Timeout, the chain will run delivery-themed videos during game timeouts to promote its Free Delivery Sundays.

Influencers include David Dobrik, the YouTube star whom Chipotle named a burrito after for National Burrito Day last April.

"The second screen is essential to the modern-day football viewing experience for Gen-Z," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer, in a statement. "TikTok Timeout allows us to show up where our target audience is and optimize the entertainment value of the evening by delivering them fresh content featuring their favorite creators."

Applebee’s is promoting a giveaway of 1.6 million boneless chicken wings. Football foodies can score 40 free boneless wings from the casual-dining chain with a $40 delivery order. The chain will promote the promo code, FREEWINGS, through digital and social channels.

The 1.6 million wings promotion tallies up to 40,000 orders in all, which the Glendale, Calif., chain expects to reach.

Pizza Hut, the Plano, Tex., chain and official pizza sponsor of the NFL, might be running the most unusual promotion. In addition to more routine promotional pricing of $10 per meat lover’s pizza, it announced a promotion, fronted by NFL players and twins Devin and Jason McCourty.

Parents who have twins in the 24 hours following kick off and tweet the babies’ picture, along with the #PHTwintoWin and #Promotion tags to @PizzaHut are eligible to win two tickets to Super Bowl 2021, two years of free pizza and $22,000 towards those twins' college educations.