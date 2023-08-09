TikTok shows how people are coping with ‘summertime sadness’
When people talk about seasonal affective disorder, the culprit is typically winter. However, many find themselves feeling just as bad during the summer.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.