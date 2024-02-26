TikTok global head of marketing innovations Jessica Wong departs

TikTok’s global head of marketing innovations and development and North America head of category and community marketing Jessica Wong is leaving the company.

Wong, who took up her most recent title at TikTok in May 2021, oversaw category and community marketing across entertainment, music, sports and gaming, grew non-traditional marketing initiatives and led branded marketing campaigns with organizations and influencers.

Wong could not be reached for specifics about her next move in time for publication.

TikTok didn’t respond to questions about its plans to fill Wong’s position.

In a LinkedIn post on Monday about her departure, Wong noted she’s “taking in all things AI” in her next role.

“My tenure at ByteDance began at a pivotal juncture, fresh from its acquisitions of Flipagram & musical.ly,” she wrote in her LinkedIn post. “When they recruited me, TikTok didn’t even exist.”

Wong first joined TikTok as director of marketing and strategic partnerships in May 2018. Before TikTok, she spent more than a decade at Sony Pictures Entertainment, most recently serving as senior manager of marketing and promotions from July 2014 to April 2018.

