TikTok celebrates Cannes Lions with creative showcase challenge

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 10 hours ago

The challenge encourages TikTok creators to make campaigns for non-profit organizations.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity kicks off virtually on June 22, and TikTok is celebrating creativity with a showcase. 

On Monday TikTok launched the #CreativityForGood challenge, which encourages creators globally to develop campaign ads showcasing how they drive social change or inspire action on the platform. 

TikTok is encouraging users to highlight at least one of four non-profit organizations, including the Malala Fund, the It Gets Better Project, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and One Tree Planted. 

TikTok will donate $50,000 to each of the four organizations as part of the campaign. 

“Cannes Lions lives rent free in our heads — it’s the epicenter of creativity in the advertising world, highlighting the work of top-rated agencies and brands across the globe,” TikTok said in a blog post published on Monday announcing the initiative. “Since TikToks didn’t quite fit into a specific category within the competition, we decided to give all creators the opportunity to make a positive impact while flexing their creative muscles.” 

While the campaign is not an official partnership with Cannes Lions, a TikTok spokesperson said the showcase is a celebration in the spirit of Cannes. 

To participate, people can upload a video about one or all of the partner organizations to TikTok and use the hashtag #CreativityForGood for the next 60 days. 

