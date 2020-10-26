Tide taps Peyton Manning for NFL Jersey Swap campaign

Tide released a new spot on Monday featuring Peyton Manning in the next iteration of its NFL Clean Jersey Swap initiative.

The spot, produced by Woven, Procter & Gamble’s dedicated agency within the Saatchi & Saatchi network, features the former star NFL quarterback delivering game-worn jerseys to other NFL players as a socially distanced, remote controlled robot.

The campaign and partnership promotes the launch of Tide Hygienic Clean, a new deep cleaning detergent from the fabric care brand, while keeping the NFL Jersey Swap alive in a tough year.

As is tradition in normal seasons, NFL players trade their game-worn jerseys after playing against each other as a sign of respect and sportsmanship. But that can’t fly in 2020, as the league has to be extremely careful to adhere to CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Tide, an NFL partner since 2011, saw an opportunity to bring back the beloved tradition by using its new Tide Deep Hygienic Clean product to wash the jerseys on site and deliver them to players’ homes.

“We just so happened to be launching our most superior deep-cleaning product for invisible dirt and soil,” said Jenny Maxwell, senior brand director for Tide. “We thought, what a better way to bring these two amazing brands together?”

While the idea came together easily, the logistics were more difficult. Tide had to coordinate with equipment managers at all 32 NFL teams to ensure jerseys were washed onsite with the Tide Deep Hygienic Clean product, as well as facilitate jersey deliveries between players.

“It took a lot of work on the back end,” Maxwell said. “The player identifies who he would like to swap his jersey with and notifies the equipment manager ahead of time so he knows this specific jersey has to be washed with Tide Hygienic Clean.”

Including the equipment managers, who facilitate all behind-the-scenes cleaning and management at games, was key to making the program a success, Maxwell said. Based on COVID-19 protocols, no equipment or apparel can leave the stadium without being washed.

Tide has committed to facilitating at least one swap for each player in the NFL this season by covering cleaning, shipping and jersey replacement costs. Jerseys are delivered to players homes in a branded Tide box, which they are encouraged to share pictures of on social media.

“We make Tide a part of the entire experience,” said Daniel Lobaton, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi. “So it’s not just ‘Brought to you by Tide,” but making sure we are there every step of the way.”

The campaign kicked off at the start of the NFL season, supported by organic social posting from players. The new spot with Peyton Manning marks the next iteration of the campaign, where Tide aims to grow awareness for the program and its new product.

“We want to keep the program relevant for a season-long campaign,” Maxwell said.

Moving forward, Tide will seek to get fans involved in the action through a Twitter sweepstakes that allows them to enter for a chance to win one of the swapped NFL jerseys. Tide will continue to rely on social listening to tweak the campaign based on customer feedback.

“We look at this as an opportunity to add value while giving something back to fans and players in the NFL, with a message that helps launch this product,” said Paul Bichler, CCO of Woven.