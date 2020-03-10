Ticketmaster appoints AKQA as new brand creative partner

Ticketmaster is about to embark on a brand transformation in North America with AKQA as its partner in all things creative, Campaign US has learned.

The Live Nation brand, based on the West Coast, selected WPP’s shop office to lead the charge following a hard-fought pitch.

It will help spearhead a year-long drive to reimagine the brand with responsibilities including strategy, creative and research definition for the U.S. market, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

A number of well-known shops, including R/GA, were believed to be in the pitch.

It is not known which agency -- if any -- was the incumbent. Ticketmaster does wrangle some creative in-house.

The news follows a series of changes within Ticketmaster’s marketing department as it looks to dominate the live event sales space. Last summer, Kathryn Frederick stepped up from SVP of growth and insights to CMO. Meanwhile, former Fox Sports talent Andrew Samson came on board as brand marketing VP, and David Eisenberg took on the role of VP, partnership marketing following a stint at StubHub.

AKQA referred comment to the client. Ticketmaster has not responded to a request for comment.