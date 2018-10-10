Three in four women say leaders should focus on mental health

Nearly 75 percent of women believe that mental health should be part of their leaderships’ agendas, yet only about half (47 percent) say their companies are proactive about mental health at work, according to new research.

The data, which was released on World Mental Health Day, includes 1,119 responses and was fielded by Lightspeed Research in partnership with Berlin Cameron and Kantar Health.

Almost half of women in the study said they believe their workplace is a contributing factor in their mental health, and women 18 to 24 years old are 100 percent more likely than their male peers to feel that work contributes to their anxiety.

The statistics call attention to the fact that workplaces should focus more on mental health for their employees, specifically making it part of the culture so it feels like a natural extension of the company.

According to the study, the vast majority (87 percent) of women said they strongly believe that their mental health and wellness is soley their responsibility. Only 33 percent of women said they’ve ever offered to help a colleague with a mental health issue.

The study showed that women who work full-time are 25 percent more likely to experience anxiety and 38 percent more likely to experience depression compared to those who work part-time. These percentages, however, do get lower throughout a woman’s career, the study states.

While the number may not be as high as it should be, about one in six women responded tht they think their companies are extremely supportive and respectful of mental health wellness.