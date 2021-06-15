Thinx plus-size campaign encourages body positivity on your own terms

Sustainable period underwear brand Thinx is asking for self portraits to mark its launch of extended plus-sizes across all product styles.

The campaign, created in-house, includes images by photographer Lydia Hudgens of plus-size models photographing themselves.

The goal is to allow plus-size people to feel in control of their bodies, said Crystal Zerrenner, chief growth officer at Thinx.

“One of the key insights was that a lot of marketers lean into body positivity stories, but some people are saying ‘please stop being cheerleaders and telling me how I feel about my body. I'm confident, I'm comfortable, but how I feel about my body is entirely up to me,’” she said.

With the campaign, Thinx is adding plus-sizes from X to 4X across all of its products, including sleep shorts and its activewear collection.

The campaign will run Thinx’s website and social media channels. In addition to the photos, Thinx will also run user-generated content and behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot on TikTok.