There’s an easier way for your brand to get into NFTs

It seems like everyone is talking about NFTs, but you could be forgiven for wondering what they actually are and, more importantly, how to use them to your brand’s benefit.

We already know why you’re interested: NFTs represent a new and impactful way to engage with consumers that has never existed before. Being a part of it shows your brand is willing to engage with the future of technology and values community engagement. As with any new industry, the path paved was complex and confusing. Fortunately, as more and more companies delve into the topic, the best path forward for brands is becoming clear.

What’s an NFT?

NFT stands for non-fungible token, meaning a one-of-a-kind digital token that you can buy or sell. Tokens can represent almost anything, using blockchain technology to prove ownership. [Learn more about NFTs here.]

As with any trend, brands want to be a part of it – and they should be, in order to deepen community engagement. Building an NFT strategy is far more than keeping up with current trends. It creates a way to permanently connect with your audience, cutting down on a lot of extra work you may be doing to keep people engaged. The most important thing to keep in mind: Don’t get caught up in the hype, but definitely give some consideration to what value the technology can offer you and your community.

Perhaps you’ve already done your research on NFTs, coming across two things: There are a lot of misconceptions, and it seems difficult to get started. Neither is surprising. A steep rise in popularity has been matched with criticisms, both valid and misinformed.

For example, a common headline refers to NFTs as destructive for the environment. In fact, the environmental impact depends on which blockchain is being used. Popular chains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have astronomical carbon footprints. However, NFTs on other chains such as Solana, Tezos and WAX can be carbon neutral, offering an eco-friendly alternative.

How can my brand use them?

When considering how and why to bring your brand into the NFT world, consider two things: who you’re trying to engage and why you want to deepen their connection with your brand. You likely want to test the waters first, before putting your entire marketing budget into a project.

Right now, if your brand wants to start implementing an NFT strategy, be comfortable with the fact that initially, it might primarily appeal to the crypto-native subset of your audience. Despite the fact that NFTs are rising in popularity, they have still not been completely adopted by mainstream audiences. They are still mostly on the fringes, being bought and sold primarily by tech and crypto enthusiasts. However, just as you’re exploring how to bring your brand into the space, millions of people are also looking to enter. If your brand brings them into the world, you’ll create a lasting connection that goes far beyond a singular campaign.

Explaining why you’ve decided to bring your brand into the world of NFTs will go a long way with audience trust. Tie the why to the how – making sure your use case appeals to your audience will set you up for success.

The rise in NFTs has largely surrounded two primary use cases: digital collectibles and art (see: NBA TopShot and Beeple). However, brands are beginning to experiment with use-cases for NFTs including ticketing, digital merchandising, community empowerment, fundraising, etc. When considering your audience, what type of connections are you looking to form? How can an NFT make that connection stronger and longer lasting?

What’s the easiest way to get started?

One of the biggest challenges that brands and individuals face when getting into NFTs is the complexity of the space. Most major NFT platforms require an understanding of crypto and technology. The emergence of new platforms, such as Voice, that are focused on non-tech savvy participants, allow the potential reach of the NFT industry to drastically expand.

On Voice, you can create NFTs for free (for both you and your audience), with a user experience that feels like Web2 but matches the promises of Web3. For example, a Proof of Attendance NFT, which can be gifted to attendees at an event, becomes a unique memento that in turn solidifies brand affinity. You can use a QR code for event attendees to scan, that in turn drops a branded NFT right into their account in minutes, and unlocks unlimited potential for you in turn of re-engagement.

Consider the days of manual database entry nearing an end. Instead, you might send a holiday gift to every attendee of an event you hosted, distributed via who has claimed a certain NFT or not.

No matter how you choose to get into NFTs, remember to do so in a way that speaks to your brand’s mission and audience interests. Interested in building a project alongside experts? The Voice Partnership team has been built to do just that.

Get in touch today.

