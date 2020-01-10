There's a bot for that

The best companies tend to be user-centric organizations that believe amazing things happen to both business and brand when the user is put first. With that in mind, I found myself inundated with robots at CES this year that were capable of doing a range of things from reading the news on live television to making pizza, and I wondered which of them were designed to address legitimate user needs.

RollBot by Charmin. The RollBot is a robot designed to deliver a roll of toilet paper when you’ve gone to the loo and find yourself without a roll of toilet paper in your time of need. This is a fun and funny bot with a cute bear face and training wheels for ears, but ultimately it’s a well-executed PR play for Charmin that’s nonsensical for practical usage unless RollBot can open doors or cabinets like our terrifying friend Spot. I’d suggest Charmin focus more on SmellSense than Rollbot if they’re looking to introduce user-centric services to their toilet paper and wet wipe product lines, but I applaud the approach and I’m confident they knew what they were doing here (and it probably didn’t involve a beta release for what they believed would be a commercially viable toilet paper robot).

BOCCO emo by Yukai Engineering. Health & wellness was a macro trend at CES this year and this emotional support robot was a great representation of the trend. BOCCO emo alongside a similar robot, LOVOT by Groove X, is there to help people maintain happiness in the home. The cynical side of me questions whether we should be relying on robots for human happiness regardless of the obvious cuteness factor, but with loneliness rivaling obesity and smoking as legitimate health risks I can see how these bots could be addressing a legitimate user need for an aging population. Especially those in empty nests or post-bereavement households. If these robots are designed for an aging generation to address relevant use cases around loneliness and health in the home, I’m willing to put the snark aside in pursuit of the greater good.

Ballie by Samsung. Ballie is a robot designed to make our lives easier by helping us out around the house. It is proactive and anticipatory and if you squint your eyes you can almost image BB-8 rolling around as your own personal life companion despite the bot more closely resembling a large tennis ball than a Star Wars droid. Samsung President, H.S. Kim, declared that Ballie is "more than just a cute robot" and represents the next evolution of IOT. The convention floor demonstration at CES did a good job at showing a small selection of use cases leveraging Ballie’s on-device AI capabilities and sensors. From recognizing other robots like Roomba by iRobot when cleaning services are detected, to triggering other smart home devices based on time of day or relevance to the user, Ballie is the solution-layer that can orchestrate the modern smart home. I’d be surprised if Google, Amazon, and other smart home players didn’t join the party as you can imagine the Nest Hub on wheels or Alexa on-the-go as a natural extension of what already exists today. I’m looking forward to seeing how these bots will evolve to address more practical user needs as much as they are already solving for the complexity of a meaningful smart home ecosystem, but this is a cool space and one to watch for CES 2021+.