'The Whatever Party' launches to get non-voters off their asses

Introducing "The Whatever Party."

It’s a new political movement representing the largest and most influential voting block in America -- the 40 percent of eligible voters who don’t cast a ballot.

The party, created by Publicis Groupe's Team One, is a non-partisan effort to increase voter participation in the United States.

It launches today (just in time for the 2018 midterm elections) and provides non-voters with online tools via social content and broadcast spots.

The battle lines between left and right usually garner all the attention. "The Whatever Party" -- represented by the symbol of an ostrich burying its head in the sand -- refocuses that attention on the battle lines between the motivated and engaged, and the apathetic and unengaged. While the latter group has always existed, "The Whatever Party" is the first time in history reluctant voters have been given their own party.

A series of broadcast commercials for "The Whatever Party" are appearing across digital and in select markets. Taking a page from the playbook from other political parties, the spots will feature patriotic imagery, anthemic music, inspirational language and soaring themes.

Viewers are directed to visit TheWhateverParty.org to read the "meh-nifesto" and take a quiz to rate their ambivalence, but also to register to vote via Vote.org — because the truth is, the votes that aren’t cast still count.