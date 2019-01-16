The&Partnership adds new North American leaders

The&Partnership has added the new roles of CMO and CFO for North America, a move that comes a month after the agency hired Agnes Fischer as its New York President.

Chad Gilchrist joins The&Partnership as CFO of North America from Group SJR, where he served as global financial chief. The agency also promoted Kelly Stevens from director of new business to CMO for North America. Both Gilchrist and Stevens will report to Andrew Bailey, North America CEO of The&Partnership.

"With our North America footprint topping 400 people this year it made sense to add new C-level leadership to support our growth as we continue to compete for and win larger pieces of business. Both Chad and Kelly will be central in advancing our mission of providing clients with customized solutions that bring all aspects of their marketing programs – creative, media, data, etc. – under a single roof," said Bailey.



He added: "As CFO, North America, Chad will be a key player in developing innovative financial structures that best support our clients’ individualized needs. In the new CMO, North America role, Kelly will continue to drive our new business efforts while helping to shape our industry profile with marketers and partners."

In addition to the CFO and CMO posts, The&Partnership upped Nathan Stewart, previously group account director, to managing director of Dow Jones. He’ll report into Fischer, the newly minted New York leader.

The&Partnership, which works with the likes of Intercontinental Hotels Group, Arconic, and Captain D's, has 1,500 employees in 56 offices across 25 countries.