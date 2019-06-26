How 'The Last Column' is honoring journalists worldwide

More than 1,300 journalists have been killed around the world in the last 17 years for trying to uncover vital information. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and FF New York came together to shine a light on these brave truth-seekers and highlight the importance of press impunity.

"The Last Column," a book and digital campaign that launched in March, features the final pieces of work from 24 fallen journalists and photographers, including Daniel Pearl of The Wall Street Journal, Marie Colvin of The Sunday Times of London, and Jamal Khashoggi of The Washington Post.