'The Great Depression didn't stop us. 9/11 didn't stop us,' says NYSE in reopening spot

On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange partially reopened its trading room floor after being closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To shine a light on the milestone, the NYSE worked with The&Partnership to create a spot focused on the strength of Americans throughout history.

"Together, We’re Strong," which is comprised of video footage and images from the NYSE’s archives over the last century, proudly reminds U.S. citizens how they’ve overcome many "unsettling times."

"The Great Depression didn’t stop us. 9/11 didn’t stop us. We won’t let this stop us," the spot states.

Stephanie Brown, global head of marketing for the Intercontinental Exchange/NYSE said in a statement that the stock exchange has been helping American businesses and citizens flourish for over 200 years.

"In creating this film, we wanted to honor the unbreakable spirit of the American people and those at the heart of the Exchange, using film and imagery from our archives to highlight the resilience we’ve collectively shown in the face of past crises," she said. "It serves as a reminder that, just as we have in the past, we will get past this current challenge together."

NYSE - Together We're Strong from The&Partnership North America on Vimeo.

New York Governor Cuomo reopened the NYSE floor by ringing the bell on Tuesday morning in front of the stock exchange building, and the "Together, We’re Strong" line was placed under the American flag behind him.

"With its long history in the American narrative, the NYSE brings a unique perspective to the current moment and our ability to get through it together," said Agnes Fischer, president of NY at The&Partnership.

She added: "We realize there are so many brands chiming in at the moment, but we felt that the NYSE has a role to play in reminding all of us of our economic resilience - which is also human resilience. In developing the new campaign, we were able to the brand’s unique history, working with the NYSE’s archivist to build a narrative that pays tribute to the strength of the American people and economy."