'That gives me chills': Stars of Budweiser's Super Bowl ad react to first-time watch

It’s the year 2020, and brands are releasing Super Bowl ad teaser spots of people watching their Super Bowl ads.

Today’s special kind of inception is brought to us by Budweiser.

The ABInBev label released a 46-second video on its social channels showing reactions from stars of its big game ad including: Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris, members of both the U.S. National Women's Soccer League and the National Women’s Soccer League, and recent newly weds; Ken E. Nwadike Jr., documentary filmmaker, motivational speaker, and peace activist from San Diego, popularly known as the Free Hugs Guy and; Bernie and Mason Miller - U.S. Army Sgt. Mason Miller and his dad Bernie from Tempe.

Budweiser's #SuperBowlLIV commercial is almost here.



Watch what happened when we debuted it to a special group of people...



LIKE this tweet to be the first to see the full commercial on 1/23. pic.twitter.com/J43SrLkXGg — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) January 21, 2020

At one point, Krieger says: "So good. That’s so powerful. That gives me chills."

Budweiser is encouraging people to "Like" the teaser on Twitter and be among the first to watch the whole thing when it drops on Thursday January 23.