'That gives me chills': Stars of Budweiser's Super Bowl ad react to first-time watch

by Oliver McAteer Added 15 hours ago

Get your Buds out.

It’s the year 2020, and brands are releasing Super Bowl ad teaser spots of people watching their Super Bowl ads. 

Today’s special kind of inception is brought to us by Budweiser.

The ABInBev label released a 46-second video on its social channels showing reactions from stars of its big game ad including: Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris, members of both the U.S. National Women's Soccer League and the National Women’s Soccer League, and recent newly weds; Ken E. Nwadike Jr., documentary filmmaker, motivational speaker, and peace activist from San Diego, popularly known as the Free Hugs Guy and; Bernie and Mason Miller - U.S. Army Sgt. Mason Miller and his dad Bernie from Tempe. 

At one point, Krieger says: "So good. That’s so powerful. That gives me chills." 

Budweiser is encouraging people to "Like" the teaser on Twitter and be among the first to watch the whole thing when it drops on Thursday January 23.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS