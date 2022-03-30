‘Thanks’ just isn’t enough

International Women’s Day is said to commemorate a protest on March 8, 1857 by female garment workers in New York City demanding higher wages, shorter working hours and an end to inadequate pay and inhumane working conditions — as well as the right to vote.

One hundred and fifty six years later, March 8, 2022 was marked with thousands of celebratory posts thanking, showing appreciation and congratulating women for their contributions in the workforce. I was one of the “thankers” who shared genuine gratitude for the women that paved a path so that I could share my voice, contribute my skills and grow into the person that I envisioned as a young girl.

While I am thankful and hopeful, inequity continues. There remains a tremendous gap — opportunity and pay — between men and women in the workforce. While we may not be marching in the streets (maybe we should be), we need to carry on demanding a solution to inadequate pay. We need to recognize women for their contributions and ensure a road without obstacles to the top. We need to recognize that women of color, especially, lack opportunities, and find ways to support this community.

Here are the stats:

4.6% of CEOs in the global Fortune 500 are women

Women-led startups received just 2% of venture capital funding

0.1% of creative agencies are founded by women

Full-time working women earn 83 cents for every dollar a man earns. African American women earn 63 cents and Latinas earn 54 cents for every dollar a white man earns.

This variance means we’re missing diverse perspectives. We’re hiding the trail for women to follow to pursue leadership positions and raise their voice. With lower lifetime pay, we see less income for families and higher poverty rates. This doesn’t just affect women; it affects everyone.

March 8 can’t be the only day we think about women in the workforce. We can’t stop at ‘Thank You’. We need education and awareness; consciousness and action. We need to carry on the conversation and share our support and initiative year round. Here are a few steps we can take.

Learn

Corporations: Understand your company's equality statistics at each level of the organization.

Entrepreneurs: Research the capital market to understand which firms invest in ideas, products or services similar to yours.

Leaders: Understand where your company is — at each level — on the diversity spectrum. Publish these numbers to your organization. Transparency is key.

Act

Corporations: Ask senior leadership and HR to share equality statistics at each level of your organization. Ask what needs to happen for women to be elevated into leadership positions. Put the pressure on and incite consciousness throughout your organization.

Entrepreneurs: Get your ideas on paper and share them with your network. Use people you trust as a barometer to gauge the thoroughness, thoughtfulness and validity of your idea. Don’t stop sharing.

Leaders: Trust the high performing women (not just white women) within your organization and elevate them, or create a track to position women in higher level roles. And make sure you offer to pay them the same amount you’d offer a man.

Women in higher positions: Support and advocate for women of color, who hold a much smaller share of leadership positions than white women. Recognize the bit of privilege you do have as white women to ensure greater equality.

Share

Talk about the issue with colleagues and social circles. Awareness drives education and education drives change. And post to your social networks, using powerful stats. In the next month, reach out to two family members or friends and ask them to post to their own social networks.

March 8 has come and gone but inequity continues. Women have contributed to the workforce for over a century, and yet we are so far from equal. We need activity that leads to change because ‘thanks’ just isn’t enough.

Jen Zimnowski is CEO of Figyr.