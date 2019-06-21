TGI Fridays awards creative rights to McCann

McCann has been chosen to wrangle creative strategy for TGI Fridays, the agency has confirmed.

The account will be handled out of its New York office.

"McCann values match our brand values," said Cindy Syracuse, vice president of marketing. "They lead with great client service, deliver innovative thinking and break through creative. At Friday’s, relationships with people matter and McCann has embraced our vision -- people of all stripes."

TGI Fridays first opened in New York in 1965. The chain now includes 870 restaurants in 55 countries.

"We’re delighted that TGI Fridays has chosen us to be their brand’s creative partner, especially at this exciting time when they are focused on transforming and expanding their brand," said Devika Bulchandani, president of McCann New York.

"We look forward to helping them drive success for the brand in all of their communications and engagements, both externally and internally with employees."

McCann will collaborate with UM, its sister Interpublic Group agency, which won TGI Friday’s U.S. media account earlier this year.