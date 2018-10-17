'Text and whatever -- just don't text and drive': Ad Council's new PSA

Nearly 500,000 U.S. drivers use handheld devices like phones while on the road, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The organization teamed up with Ad Council and creative agency Pereira O’Dell to shed light on this alarming statistic.

A new PSA -- created pro-bono -- brings the bad habit to life in a humorous way.

"Reading or sending a text while driving isn’t worth risking your life and the lives of those around you," said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council. "By helping drivers curb this habit, we will save nearly 10 lives from being lost to distracted driving each day."

The latest installment of "Stop the Texts. Stop the Wrecks" campaign warns against distracted driving by acknowledging society’s love of phones without shaming it. Instead, the initiative encourages positive and cautious behavior behind the wheel that we can all achieve and reminds drivers to "Text and whatever. Just don't text and drive."

The new creative work includes TV, radio and social media assets. To date, the "Stop the Texts. Stop the Wrecks." campaign has received around $225 million in donated media value.

Jason Apaliski, executive creative director at Pereira O’Dell, added: "We wanted to demonstrate levity alongside a very serious situation that whether or not you love to be on your phone, the road is no place for that."