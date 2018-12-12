Terri & Sandy breathe much-needed life into hearing aid market

Terri & Sandy is rounding off a year of powerful creativity with new work that’s disrupting the hearing aid category.

Earlier this year, Phonak briefed the AOR on a new line of products and global campaign. The team came up with the tagline: "It’s not just a great hearing aid, it’s a multifunctional marvel." Executives loved their idea so much, they named the product Marvel.

Now the duo has launched a drive to push the product’s groundbreaking technology -- which combines exceptional sound quality with universal Bluetooth connectivity, rechargeability and seamless integration with a suite of smart apps.

Thomas Lang, senior vice president of marketing at Phonak, said: "We knew Marvel would revolutionize the life of people with hearing loss, so we asked Terri & Sandy to come up with a disruptive and creative approach.

"We are pleased to see so many positive reactions from the industry about our launch campaign as well as the numerous benefits of our multifunctional Marvel hearing aids."

The campaign, entitled "Love At First Sound," centers around a series of films starring two fictional best friends: Sarah, who has purchased a set of Marvel hearing aids, and Ellie, her quirky sidekick (think Grace and Frankie).

The series will air on social media platforms, the Phonak website and in hearing care professionals’ offices throughout the country. TV versions will also air in European markets.

Terri Meyer, CEO of Terri & Sandy, added: "Our goal with this campaign was to erase the stigma often associated with hearing aids and even aging. Sarah is not the typical character featured in hearing aid advertising. She’s fun, tech-savvy, and finds her Marvel devices remarkable rather than a burden."