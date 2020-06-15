Teresa Herd goes from building Intel's creative agency to helping brands form in-house shops in new HUb gig

At the end of 2018, Intel shocked the industry by disbanding its successful internal shop, Agency Inside, which Teresa Herd made an award-winning name for and grew to 85 people within three years.

Herd, former VP global creative director at Intel, led the Agency Inside team, who handled everything from production to content creation across the Intel Global Production Lab.

Now, the well-known creative veteran has a new endeavor in partnership with San Francisco agency HUb: Herd is launching and leading a new practice called HUb Inside/Out, focused on helping brands build their own in-house creative agencies and making existing creative teams run smoother and more efficiently.

The decision to create HUb Inside/Out comes at a time when 55 percent of brands say their in-house agencies are their most important partners to produce new creative assets,, according to a recent survey from the ANA.

While the survey was taken in the wake of COVID-19, Herd told Campaign US that she was getting calls from companies long before the pandemic asking for help with their internal agencies. And every call, she added, included questions from marketers about how to improve or fix specific parts of the in-house process or structure.

"Internal agencies are critical resources for companies," said Herd, "but it’s only going to be successful if it’s set up right. If you don’t consider the infrastructure and just hire creatives, you won’t get the product you want."

Since parting ways with Intel in early 2019, Herd has consulted with brands like Zillow and Boston Beer to help them build their internal creative and production teams.

Herd decided that taking the HUb managing position role and leading HUb Inside/Outside was the right move for her because she respects the way the agency does business. She met HUb Founder and CEO DJ O’Neil about 10 years ago when she was VP, global creative director at Staples.

"HUb as a model of total transparency with clients and some agencies are not that forthcoming," said Herd, adding that O’Neil "really believes in collaboration for the good of the brand."

In addition to making recommendations around the infrastructure and processes of in-house agencies, as well as advising on specific job descriptions, Herd said she wants to do away with the bickering that often comes between internal and external shops.

"I want internal agencies to be set up correctly because then they will be better partners to their external agencies," sha said. "The focus is on how we can help each other succeed because there’s plenty of work for both sides."

Prior to her phenomenal run at Intel -- which included driving creative to rebrand Intel, launching Jim Parsons in a global product campaign, the 2016 Grammys program with Lady Gaga, the Super Bowl 51 integrated campaign and more -- she was global creative director at Staples, where she launched the Easy Button platform and ran the internal agency and advertising around the world.