Temu, Verizon score most-talked-about ads during Super Bowl LVIII

Two brands dominated social media chatter during Super Bowl LVIII: Temu and Verizon, according to data from social media monitoring company Brandwatch.

Temu’s 30-second spot, with the slogan "shop like a billionaire," ran several times during the big game. The strategy resulted in more than 33,000 mentions for the brand, and Temu garnered an astounding 32% of all the conversations about advertising on Sunday night.

Considering that a 30-second ad in the Super Bowl costs $7 million, Temu got viewers thinking about how much money the company invested in the Super Bowl and how many orders it will get as a result of its ad, according to Brandwatch.

Temu’s ad was a lesson in quality over quantity, noted Meltwater, a media intelligence company. Despite having one of the most-talked-about commercials during the game, sentiment around Temu ad discussion was largely negative, making it one of the biggest “flops” of the evening, Meltwater said in a statement.

Verizon was the second-most-talked-about brand during the game, with 32,000 mentions on social media, Brandwatch said. Viewers went wild when the ad featured music superstar Beyoncé, who hinted she had music dropping at the end of the commercial. Moments later, the singer announced on social media that her new album “Act II” will come out on March 29 and graced fans with two new singles, "Texas Holdem" and "16 Carriages," available on Tidal.

The two songs that Beyoncé announced are already in the top 30 on the trending music videos list on YouTube, according to the platform.

Verizon also secured by far the highest peak in online ad conversions, with more than 2,500 mentions in one minute, said Brandwatch.

“Temu releasing their ad early allowed them to garner excitement well ahead of the game as well as during the ads,” said Brandwatch in a statement. “Meanwhile, Verizon's surprise collaboration with Beyoncé will continue to be referenced in the coming weeks.”

Doritos, FanDuel and CeraVe rounded out the top five brands mentioned during the game, according to Brandwatch.

Of course, Taylor Swift, who was at the game cheering on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, also got a lot of mentions on social media. Nearly 6% of all Super Bowl mentions this year talked about her. During the game, the singer was mentioned more than 148,000 times, with online conversations peaking at the end of the game as the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22, Brandwatch found.

Because brands knew a new audience of Swift fans was watching the game, the Super Bowl saw an uptick in beauty brands running ads to capture the attention of the female audience.

For example, Dove returned to the Super Bowl for the first time in 18 years, NYX Professional Makeup made its Super Bowl ad debut and e.l.f cosmetics returned for its second time.

Two beauty brands, CeraVe and Dove, made the top 10 most mentioned ads online, Brandwatch found, suggesting their strategy of targeting Swift fans paid off.

“The Super Bowl remains a huge opportunity for brands to connect with consumers,” Brandwatch said in a statement. “Not only is it one of the most watched live events in the world, the impact of a well-made Super Bowl activation can do wonders before and long after the game.”

This story first appeared on PRWeek U.S.