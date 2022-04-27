TelevisaUnivision launches Así Studios, connecting brands with U.S. Hispanics

Ahead of its Upfront presentation on May 17, newly merged TelevisaUnivision said Wednesday it has launched a content studio called Así Studios to help brands connect with U.S. Hispanics.

The studio will develop “in-language, in-culture premium video” content that “delivers the high-quality storytelling our partners expect,” said Dan Riess, executive vice president and chief growth officer of U.S. advertising at TelevisaUnivision, in a news release.

“Así Studios is a powerful creative engine for brands to engage and grow with the influential Hispanic audience,” he said.

Caroline Olkowski, a creative formerly at Vice Media and Snap, is head of content for Así Studios. Alberto Ferreras, a veteran documentary filmmaker and creative director, joins as creative executive-in-residence. And Oneil Vargas-Estevez, also previously at Vice Media as well as Conde Nast, was named director of production.

Así Studios launches with a debut project in partnership with Toyota. The short film, Imparable: Ismael Guzmán, features the new 2022 Toyota Tundra in an inspirational story about a Texas man who has dedicated more than two decades of his life to ensuring youth in East Austin can play soccer. It will air across TelevisaUnivision properties and platforms, including ViX, its global streaming service, and the nation’s largest Spanish-language sports network, TUDN.

“This partnership allows the brand to be part of creative and culturally relevant storytelling that authentically showcases our vehicles for our Hispanic audiences,” said Ann Dragovits, media manager of integrated marketing operations at Toyota Motor North America, in a release.

In January, Univision and Televisa closed a $4.8 billion merger to establish the world’s leading Spanish-language media and content company. The combined network reaches 100 million Spanish-speaking people daily, equaling 60% of TV audiences across the U.S. and Mexico.

The U.S. Hispanic Market is a significant force in national economics with a buying power of more than $1.7 trillion, according to a 2021 U.S. Hispanic Market Report. Another report from Bloomberg Línea projects Hispanic purchasing power will grow to $2.6 trillion over the next three years as the population grows.

“Advertisers know they can’t afford to miss [reaching] U.S. Hispanic consumers, and Así Studios provides a positive and meaningful way for brands to invest in the audience driving economic growth in every major category,” Reiss said.