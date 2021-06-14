Telemundo pledges allyship within the Latino LGBTQ+ community

Telemundo is highlighting LGBTQ+ support systems this year with “Orgullo Imparable (Unstoppable Pride),” a campaign that features members of the community and the loved ones that support them.

The campaign, created in-house by Telemundo parent company NBCUniversal, includes four PSA’s that will roll out weekly through the end of the month. Each highlights individuals that identify with the LGBTQ+ community and how their loved ones have helped them embrace their identities. The allies also share how they perceive their LGBTQ+ loved ones.

The campaign aims to empower LGBTQ+ Hispanics while illustrating the roadblocks that remain within the Latino community toward acceptance, said Christina Kolbjorsen, SVP and head of corporate and external affairs at Telemundo Enterprises.

“It's critical to have that understanding and continue to learn and educate ourselves,” she said. “Hopefully it has opened the doors to more conversations so that people feel there is a place to talk about it.”

The PSAs, which will run on NBCUniversal stations as well as social media, tell the story of Latinx LGBTQ+ activists Arianna Lint, Eduardo Placer, Charlie Ruiz Vasquez and Yameeliz Fret.

To support the spots, Telemundo will host special programming throughout the month of June on daytime and evening news shows with segments exploring the intersection of the transgender and Hispanic experience. The network will also host panels to speak to policy related to the LGBTQ+ community.

The first segment, which rolled out June 1 on Hoy Día featured a fireside chat with Tony Lima and Arianna Lint, the founders of Arianna’s Center, a nonprofit that supports transgender people in South Florida.

Telemundo will also provide employees with educational resources, diversity spotlights, internal panel discussions and stories of employee pride on internal channels.