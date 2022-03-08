Telemundo inspires viewers on International Women's Day

Telemundo released a public service announcement on Tuesday called “Our Girls, the Unstoppable Women of the Future.” The spot aired on the network’s national morning show, Hoy Dia, to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The Spanish-language PSA begins with a school-aged girl standing center stage during a Spelling Bee. After being asked to spell the word “mujer” (woman in Spanish), she goes on to describe what women are, using adjectives like “fearless,” “inspiring” and “unstoppable.”

“There are so many words that can describe an unstoppable woman,” said Claudia Chagui, SVP of marketing and creative at NBCU Telemundo Enterprises. “We had a very long list in our initial brainstorm, and ultimately we chose the ones that capture the essence of Latinas best.”

The spot builds on Telemundo’s ongoing, award-winning initiative called “Mujeres Imparables” (Unstoppable Women), launched in 2019 to support and inspire women of all ages, sizes, and colors to “own who they are and to lift up other women along the way.”

This year, the network wanted to adapt its messaging to focus on a young girl “on her way to becoming an unstoppable woman of the future,” Chagui said.

“We really loved the idea of showing how girls can use their voices from an early age and show how they can be inspired by people all around them,” she added.

The campaign wasn’t just empowering in front of the screen. The production team behind the PSA was female-led and used the insight, creativity and skill of 22 women in the shoot.

“It is an opportunity to provide work to so many talented women behind the scenes – female directors, female crew, female creative producers and writers – all resulting in a campaign that allows us to touch lives with a message about owning our power and paying it forward,” Chagui said.

The PSA will run throughout Women’s History Month across all Telemundo platforms.