Telemundo gears up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Advertisers are flocking to Telemundo to purchase inventory for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to the Spanish-language media company.

In a virtual press event on Tuesday, Dan Lonvinger, EVP of advertising sales at NBC Sports Group, said that exactly one year before the event, Telemundo’s ad sales are “pacing ahead” of the 2018 World Cup sales.

Telemundo has doubled the number of deals it has secured with advertisers compared to this time in 2018, doubled its linear revenue and tripled its digital revenues related to the event. Telemundo generated nearly $300 million in ad sales around the World Cup in 2018, held in Russia.

According to Lovinger, three of the most prominent placements in the 2022 FIFA World Cup — the presenting pre-game, halftime and postgame positions — are already sold out. Telemundo has limited positions in and around the World Cup remaining.

Still, the broadcast network is fleshing out its programming details.

“We expect most of our inventory to be sold before our traditional upfront spring window,” Lovinger said.

In 2018, 40% of the FIFA World Cup linear audience on Telemundo was female, and nearly 80% of adult viewers aged 18 to 9 were bilingual.

“For Hispanic audiences, the FIFA World Cup is their Super Bowl and their Olympics combined, and because of that reach and scale, we already know we’re going to deliver the biggest Spanish language media across all platforms in 2022,” Lovinger said.

One of the biggest draws of the World Cup for advertisers is that on Thanksgiving 2022, Telemundo will have four live matches streaming from Qatar leading into NBC Sports’ primetime NFL telecast.

The Qatar FIFA Worldcup is expected to take place Nov 21 to Dec. 18, 2022.