Telemundo and Comcast NBCUniversal team up to launch census campaign

The U.S. Census is going digital for the first time, so Telemundo and Comcast NBCUniversal have combined forces to ensure that everyone in the Hispanic community is counted.

To support the 2020 Census, the two companies will run PSAs on the importance of being counted and why power of giving grants to nonprofit partners. The effort will also push messages on leveraging internet essentials and Xfinity WiFi to help ensure that even those that are unconnected get counted.

The Hazte Contar (Be Counted) campaign, developed by Telemundo, will be a two-year campaign aimed at raising awareness of the census process and connecting Hispanic Americans with the relevant community partners. Additionally, it will address concerns and dispel myths around the process.

The census, which takes place every 10 years, has been overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic but has continued in an online format.

It ultimately determines congressional representation, informs hundreds of billions in federal funding every year, and provides data that will impact communities for the next decade, making participation critical.

In January, the U.S. Census Bureau, in partnership with VMLY&R (Team Y&R), launched a $500 million campaign to raise awareness and showcase the importance of reaching as many households as possible across America for the 2020 Census.

While not directly stated in that campaign, the ads underscore inherent tensions in America around immigrants, specifically President Donald Trump pushing to add a question about citizenship to the 2020 census. He was defeated by the Supreme Court this summer.