TeePublic appeals to the ‘weirdo’ in all of us

TeePublic wants to help people celebrate their interests — no matter how outrageous or niche.

Cofounders Adam Schwartz and Josh Abramson launched TeePublic in 2013 as a custom apparel marketplace for artists to sell their designs on everyday items such as t-shirts and coffee mugs. The company, which was acquired by online art marketplace RedBubble in 2018, has since expanded to include products such as smartphone cases, canvas prints and more.

TeePublic and RedBubble’s combined value surpassed $1 billion in 2020.

In May, TeePublic launched “Whatever You’re Into,” its first major ad campaign to drive awareness to the brand. A majority of TeePublic’s customers find the website searching for items such as “cat T-shirts” on Google, but don’t investigate the brand further.

“Sometimes when customers find us through Google, they press ‘purchase’ and don’t even realize who they ordered from,” TeePublic’s creative director Kate Melvin told Campaign US. ”With this campaign, we really wanted to create an emotional connection with our audience that would stick in their minds, and truly communicate our brand proposition.”

In one spot, two new roommates search for “wall art for grown men” to deck out their new apartment. “What do you really want?” the voiceover asks, before one roommate searches for “dogs in space” and the other searches for “wizards.”

Another spot features a goth girl who gives in to her secret love for unicorns. The final spot stars a grandma with an obsession with “cute satanic things.” “Whatever you’re into, we’re into, too,” the voiceover says.

“Our customers don’t take themselves too seriously and neither do we, so it felt natural for the message to be light hearted and a little out there,” TeePublic’s art director Jillian Fisher said.

Melvin added, “We’re a bunch of weirdos over here, and our mission is to encourage people to embrace their inner weirdo; we want to see a world where expressing your most authentic self is the norm.”

TeePublic’s first ad campaign follows a successful year driven by the pandemic. Sales plummeted in March 2020, but revenue sharply picked back up in April as e-commerce boomed. Overall, the company saw a 2x increase in year-over-year revenue growth and sold over 66 million items in 2020, a 270% increase from the year prior.

Schwartz attributes the sales boom to the pandemic’s e-commerce shift, an influx of TeePublic artists and a shared cultural experience ranging from the presidential election to COVID-19, which translated into relatable product designs.

The typical TeePublic artist aims to build their business and make money on a part-time basis, said Schwartz. Artists were particularly drawn to TeePublic for supplemental income they lost during the pandemic.

On the customer side, TeePublic attracts first-time buyers through organic and paid search, but customer retention is focused on getting people directly to the site instead of acquiring shoppers through Google.

Post-pandemic, TeePublic is setting its sights on expanding its presence in Europe.