Tech firms navigate economic and societal cost of AI

Hot topic

Google has slashed more than 1,000 roles across multiple divisions in the past week as part of a wider workforce reduction to “create capacity” to invest in the company’s “big priorities,” chief executive Sundar Pichai said in a note to employees on Wednesday.

This includes hundreds of jobs in its ad sales division, where AI is thought to be a contributing factor behind the consolidation of roles after Google threw significant weight behind AI-powered ad products such as Demand Gen and Performance Max in 2023.

Google’s layoffs, which have trickled out in batches since last Thursday, are not yet complete.

Pichai, who is also CEO of Google parent Alphabet, told employees on Wednesday evening that more “role eliminations” are to come, though he promised layoffs will not meet the scale of 2023’s cuts, which impacted 12,000 jobs.

Google’s cuts could be a “portend of things to come,” said Jeremy Goldman, senior director of marketing, commerce and tech briefings at Insider Intelligence, as a growing list of tech firms initiate cost-saving measures to fund investments in new technologies like generative AI.

“It's not entirely unsurprising because the market is going to look for companies to make cuts to justify these future investments in the name of profitability,” said Goldman.

Amazon laid off several hundred employees in its Prime Video streaming and studio operations last week and cut hundreds of jobs at Twitch and Audible. Discord revealed Thursday plans to lay off 17% of staff.

Tech firms have so far laid off more than 7,500 employees in January, according to tracking website Layoffs.fyi.

Under the hood

While technology companies race to fund AI investments, they’ll face a more worrying societal challenge in 2024: preventing the technology from undermining democracy in one of the biggest election years in history.

AI-generated disinformation and misinformation was named one of 2024’s biggest risks in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Risks Report 2024, second only to extreme weather. Polarization followed as the third-highest risk, intrinsically linked with the political risks of AI.

OpenAI addressed the issue on Monday by introducing new policies meant to combat political abuse of its AI tools.

It is experimenting with a provenance classifier for detecting images generated by DALL-E and said it will add digital credentials to images “early this year.” It also said ChatGPT users will have access to real-time news reporting globally with sources attributed to “help voters better assess information and decide for themselves what they can trust.” In the U.S., it is working with the National Association of Secretaries of State to direct ChatGPT users to CanIVote.org for information on U.S. voting and elections.

On stage at the WEF, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he was “nervous” about how AI may be used to impact elections, naming the issue “one of our top worries for the year.”

During conversations at Davos, AI companies were more open to assessing the social effects of their products than their predecessors in the social media space were in the past, Eva Maydell, a member of the European Parliament, told the Washington Post.

Fresh tech

Meta has removed a batch of detailed ad targeting options that it said are not widely used, are too granular, relate to sensitive topics or because they have been legally required to do so. These include targeting options related to health, race or ethnicity.

OpenAI has dropped its ban on working with militaries to provide its software to the Pentagon for cybersecurity projects. The ChatGPT creator is also in discussions with the U.S. government about developing tools to reduce veteran suicides but will retain its ban on developing weapons, it said at the WEF this week.

Uber has shut down alcohol delivery service Drizly to “focus on our core Uber Eats strategy of helping consumers get almost anything — from food to groceries to alcohol — all on a single app,” the company’s SVP of delivery Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty told Axios. Uber bought Drizly in 2021 for $1.1 billion.

Google has a quality control issue, according to two reports from 404 Media this week, diving into the prevalence of low-quality product reviews in Google search and AI-generated news content in Google News.

Meta’s former chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg will leave Meta's board of directors in May, Axios reports, and become an informal adviser to the company. Sandberg stepped down from Meta in June 2022, officially leaving in September of the same year.

Regulatory developments

Data aggregator InMarket Media has agreed to stop selling or licensing any precise location data and delete its records as part of a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, which ruled the company did not obtain consent from customers before collecting and using their location data for advertising and marketing.

The company creates audience segments for ad targeting based on consumers’ location histories collected from its own apps and third-party apps that incorporate its SDK. These targeting segments include “parents of preschoolers,” “Christian church goers,” and “wealthy and not healthy,” the FTC said.

It is the FTC’s second location data case in a matter of weeks. Earlier this month, it banned data broker X-Mode Social and its successor Outlogic from sharing or selling any sensitive location data, after accusing the company of selling precise location data that could be used to track people’s visits to sensitive locations such as medical and reproductive health clinics, places of religious worship and domestic abuse shelters.

Clashes and debates

Apple’s new App Store payment policies requiring developers to pay a 27% commission if they use alternative payment methods has been met with outrage from developers, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The move is a response to a September 2021 ruling in California that declared Apple must allow developers to link to purchases outside its own store.

Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, which brought the lawsuit against Apple, characterized Apple’s approach in a post on X as “bad faith.”

Buddy up

Vodafone struck a 10-year partnership with Microsoft to use the latter’s generative AI tools to “transform” its customer experience. It will also use Microsoft technology to “scale” its Internet of Things connectivity platform and overhaul its global data center cloud strategy. The two will also develop new digital and financial services for businesses, particularly SMEs across Europe and Africa.

struck a 10-year partnership with to use the latter’s generative AI tools to “transform” its customer experience. It will also use Microsoft technology to “scale” its Internet of Things connectivity platform and overhaul its global data center cloud strategy. The two will also develop new digital and financial services for businesses, particularly SMEs across Europe and Africa. Tech education nonprofit Technovation formed The AI Forward Alliance with partners including UNICEF and Google to provide AI training to young women. The initiative aims to improve gender disparity in the AI industry, in which women account for just 22% of workers globally, according to reports. The alliance aims to train six million young women to enter the tech workforce by 2030.

Trends

A Consumer Reports study found that, on average, Facebook receives data from 2,230 different companies per user to inform its ad systems. The report used a panel of 709 volunteers who downloaded an archive of the previous three years of data from their Facebook settings. LiveRamp appeared in 96% of participants’ data.

Dollars and deals

LiveRamp has agreed to acquire marketing data clean room software company Habu for $200 million in cash and stock. Disney announced a partnership with Habu last week.

WPP is considering selling its 40% stake in Kantar, Reuters reports. It sold a majority stake in the market research business to private equity firm Bain in 2019.

Kroger’s proposed acquisition of Albertsons is taking longer than expected to close due to antitrust scrutiny of the $24.6 billion grocery deal. The companies issued a joint statement this week stating they expect the deal to close later in the year. Washington state sued to block the merger on Monday.

Reddit is planning to launch its IPO in March, Reuters reports.

Red Ventures is exploring a sale of tech news and reviews site CNET, Axios reports. It acquired CNET and a few smaller websites from ViacomCBS, now Paramount Global, in 2020 for $500 million.

Reading list

While discussions about AI at CES last week focused overwhelmingly on the positive opportunities the technology opens up for companies, leaders and heads of state were more candid about the risks of the technology at the World Economic Forum. Read Cat Zakrzewski’s overview of Davos conversations in the Washington Post.