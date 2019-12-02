TD Ameritrade launches "Get Smarter" campaign to entice investors

Havas and TD Ameritrade (TDA) are leveraging the power of nostalgia to lure investors who increasingly care about more than just making money.

The "Where Smart Investors Get Smarter" campaign, features a shot-for-shot remake of the opening of 1960’s hit spy comedy, "Get Smart," starring Don Adams.

The ad is peppered with info about how investors themselves can get smarter in the long run by utilizing TDA’s team of 10,000 highly-trained associates, personalized education center and customized trading platforms amidst a nostalgia-fueled jaunt through the whacky world of "Get Smart."

Those familiar with the show will recognize the set build, theme song, and classic Volkswagen Karmann Ghia, with TDA’s spokesperson, Jim, taking the place of the main character, Maxwell Smart.

The campaign is sure to resonate with boomer and Gen X audiences -- something that TDA is counting on.

"If you know the original, the feeling you get -- well, even for me -- it’s pretty special," said Pete Gosselin, executive creative director, Havas New York.

The underlying message of the campaign is not just nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake, however, with TDA noting that investors now care about growing their own knowledge and expertise almost as much as they care about growing their money.

"We learned through research that our target audience finds knowledge to be just as valuable as the money they’re making. While we’ve always understood that being smart with money extends beyond just making it, it’s important we show investors—whether seasoned or new—that we have the resources to let them do both," said Kerin Morrison, managing director of brand and advertising at TD Ameritrade.