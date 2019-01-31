TBWA\Chiat\Day NY launches design practice

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York is launching a new design practice.

Design by Disruption, or DxD, will operate as a distinct enterprise within the 200+ person agency in a move to capitalizing on a rich history of design across the TBWA collective.

"It’s never been more challenging for brands to stay relevant, and design -- in all of its many forms -- can really make a difference," said TBWA\Chiat\Day New York CEO Rob Schwartz.

"DxD was born out of work we were doing for current clients and opportunities we are seeing in the market be it graphic design, UX, and customer experience."

Standout DxD projects to date include a D&AD pencil-winning campaign for BNY Mellon, as well as three projects for the 50th Anniversary of the McDonald’s Big Mac. One of those projects includes 50 distinct posters illustrating 50 years of cultural change created in partnership with TBWA\Zurich, as well as the design of five limited edition MacCoins distributed in 50+ countries across the world.

Steve Hill, senior director, global brand at McDonald’s, praised the shop, saying: "DxD gives us incredibly fresh thinking and a passionate dedication to craft."

DxD will be led by Chris Rowson, currently head of design and group creative director for TBWA\Chiat\Day NY, who joined the agency in 2017 and has since worked to build and growing design capabilities.

Over the last 18 months, the New York agency has hired 15 new designers and craftspeople and taken home multiple high-profile design awards, including D&AD pencils, Clios and Cannes Lions.

"Our mission at DxD is to create design that can live at both the heart and speed of culture, and we can do it thanks to our growing team of talented designers who can flip from brand and digital design to product and motion design," said Rowson.

"Great design has always been at the heart of TBWA\Chiat\Day's most iconic work, and that’s what drew me to the agency. When you pair great design with TBWA’s Disruption methodologies, you get a truly unique offering that informs an entirely new way of working."