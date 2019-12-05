TaylorMade Golf names Innocean USA media AOR after year-long review

Innocean USA will take on media buying responsibilities for TaylorMade Golf.

The brand, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-performance golf equipment, announced the news today following a lengthy review which kicked off around a year ago.

"We have been aware of Innocean’s capabilities and were excited they chose to participate in our media agency search," stated Bob Maggiore, TaylorMade Golf chief marketing officer. "The approach they take in generating key business and consumer insights and activating through data made them very attractive to us, and we look forward to seeing this work come to fruition."

TaylorMade described its mission as the pursuit of product innovation and reaching new thresholds of performance.

"Their mission is right in line with our values," said Steve Jun, CEO president of Innocean USA. "Our media team focuses on developing innovative media programs that will maximize buys in broadcast, digital and print."

Eddie Austin, senior vice president, media, at the agency, added: "This win validates our analytical approach to media and demonstrates that we are not just a creative shop known for our automotive accounts and Super Bowl ads. We are a full-service agency with a myriad of capabilities."

The new media plan will activate at the beginning of January 2020. The agency will manage existing media buys through the end of the year.