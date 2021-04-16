Tan France and Toyota surprise frontline workers with makeover of a lifetime

COVID-19 frontline workers have been the backbone of the pandemic, and Toyota wanted to give back to those that have already given so much.

The automaker enlisted Tan France, the fashion expert on Netflix’s hit series “Queer Eye,” to give a little TLC — a.k.a “Tan’s Loving Care” — in a five-episode mini-series, “Makeovers with Tan.”

The first episode focuses on Elaine, a college student who works at her family’s grocery store. Before France gives Elaine the ultimate makeover, he uses the 2021 Toyota Sienna’s backseat outlet to steam some clothes before he drives off.

France arrives — in disguise — to pick up Elaine at the grocery store. Before they leave, he takes a minute to blow dry his hair in the car, thanks to another of the vehicle’s useful outlets. The pair whisk off to a garage, where France pulls together a few stylish outfits for Elaine. The clip ends with Elaine tearfully thanking France for the special day.

“We brought a unique concept to Toyota that highlights the style and versatility in the all-new Sienna, something that the essential workers that were surprised and the likes of Tan France could benefit from,” Rosanne Kang Jovanovski, executive creative director at Intertrend Communications, told Campaign US.

The series was also a chance for Toyota to give back and “inspire customers to live their lives to the fullest,” Monique Nanclares, integrated marketing operations at Toyota Motor North America, said.

“It’s been a challenging year for everyone, especially for essential workers,” she explained. “We felt that they deserved a special opportunity to just focus on themselves, as they have done so much for their communities. It’s our way of saying thank you for all that you’ve done.”

France’s “great energy” and “creative, entrepreneurial” spirit made him the perfect partner for the project, Nanclares added.

For France, it was important for the series to spotlight diverse heroes — just like Elaine.

“ I wanted [people watching] to learn stories of people that they probably don't hear from ordinarily,” France told Campaign US. “Elaine was one of the first ones we got excited about. I loved her because her parents are immigrants. She's the first person within her extended family to go to college. She works at her parents’ Asian grocery store, and works every hour, but she also finds time to study. I thought she was a really impressive, formidable young woman. Her story was very special.”

France noted that he didn’t want the series to feel like a “paid partnership,” but like the audience was learning about somebody’s story. He credited Toyota and Intertrend for giving him the freedom to spearhead the project on his terms.

“I was able to manage the production as much as possible to make sure it was clear that, ‘Yes, I'm talking about this car, but I'm focusing solely on this person who's been working so hard for our local community,’” France said.”We just so happened, coincidentally, to be featuring the car at the same time — not the other way around.”

When partnering with brands, France says he seizes opportunities that allow him to share his own experiences and promote diversity.

“I feel really powerful knowing that I'm not like most people in entertainment,” France said. ”I'm part of so many marginalized communities. It feels really empowering to say, ‘I won't do that, because that goes against the brand that I'm trying to curate. And I will do that because that feels like it makes sense to me.’ I get to share the diverse stories I want to share.”