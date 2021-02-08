The most talked about Super Bowl ads of 2021

Campaign US compiled some of Twitter’s top trending Super Bowl ads from the big game. From laugh out loud funny to downright confusing, here are some of the most talked about ads of the night, based on Twitter’s trending topics.

“It Wasn’t Me” by Cheetos

Ashton Kutcher investigates the case of his missing Cheetos after he catches his wife, Mila Kunis, with Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix in her hand, on her face and on the wall. Rapper Shaggy helps her come up with the perfect alibi: “Just tell him ‘It wasn’t you.’” Kutcher sings an off-key version of Shaggy’s 2000 single “It Wasn’t Me” while catching Kunis orange-handed around the house.

At the end, Kunis denies eating his Cheetos one last time. Kutcher responds,” Oh, OK.” Shaggy is shocked saying, “Well, that's the first time that's ever worked."

Why are we allowing Ashton Kutcher to sing?? ???? https://t.co/RX2Ne6lgqK — Tercia da Silva (@TerciaDaSilva) February 1, 2021

I was today years old when I learned that Ashton and Mila have no rhythm — Ryan McCartan (@ryanmccartan) February 8, 2021

“Drake from State Farm” by State Farm Insurance

The 30-second spot was packed with celebrity cameos including quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, actor Paul Rudd and rapper Drake, who serves as Jake from State Farm’s stand-in, “Drake from State Farm.” Jake and Drake try to say State Farm’s tagline at the same time, but Jake shoots him down.

“Hey, stand-ins don't have lines," Jake tells Drake, who goes silent and eats an apple.

You know what, life’s too short! I’ll take Jake and Drake from State Farm! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) February 8, 2021

find someone that looks at you like drake from state farm looks at jake from state farm. #SuperBowl #AdAgeSuperBowl pic.twitter.com/pjVCvSIV9Z — Creativity Editors (@creativitymag) February 8, 2021

“We Are All Investors” by Robinhood

Robinhood attempted to recruit more people to the stock trading app in the wake of its GameStop controversy. The spot reassured viewers that anyone can be an investor because we invest in other areas of our lives, from dying our hair to starting a business. The message was simple, but caused a Twitter frenzy with people condemning the timing of the spot.

Robinhood trying to smooth things over with a Super Bowl ad pic.twitter.com/qwTFeQ885U — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021

Guess that Robinhood ad was already locked in huh — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) February 8, 2021

Reddit

Reddit, whose forum r/WallStreetBets was responsible for the GameStop frenzy, hijacked the game with a 5-second guerilla marketing ad. The blink-and-you-miss-it moment included a message that could only read by taking screenshots or pausing the broadcast.

Once you paused the screen, you could read that Reddit spent its “entire marketing budget” on 5 seconds of air time. "If you're reading this, it means our bet paid off," the text read. "One thing we learned from our communities last week is that underdogs can accomplish just about anything when they come together around a common idea.”

“ScissorHandsFree” by Cadillac

Timothée Chalamet starred in the auto brand’s spot as Edgar Scissorhands, the son of iconic movie character Edward Scissorhands. Edgar struggles to perform basic functions with his scissorhands, but is able to drive the Cadillac Lyric because of the vehicle’s hands-free steering. Winona Ryder, who originally starred in the film, makes an appearance as Edgar’s mother.

I need a movie of Timothée Chalamet playing the son of Edward Scissorhands



THANKS CADILLAC — ??geminis psycho (@trickster_burn) February 7, 2021

timothée chalamet as johnny depp in edward scissorhands always on my mind pic.twitter.com/nnCwK9ZekV — potter (@louistfIeur) February 7, 2021

Oatly

Oatly infuriated viewers with a simple spot featuring its CEO Toni Petersson singing a song he wrote about oat milk. "It's like milk, but made for humans," Petersson sings in a field. "Wow, no cow." The oat milk brand trended on Twitter as people flocked to complain about the ad, but Oatly capitalized on the hate by releasing a limited edition T-shirt that reads, "I totally hated that Oatly commercial.”

The ad first aired in Sweden in 2014, but was banned after it was sued by the country’s dairy lobby.

The Oatly commercial is the first one I’ve seen that could have been a Zoom call. #SuperBowl — Alex M Payne (@alexmpayne) February 8, 2021

((Inside the Oatly Comms Meeting))



COMMS: ....and that’s how we create category awareness and buzz during the Super Bowl Ad.



CEO: Thanks for that, I was thinking me singing in a field. Good talk everyone. — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) February 8, 2021

“Wayne’s World” by Uber Eats

Uber Eats opted for nostalgia by tapping Mike Myers and Dana Carvey to reprise their roles in Wayne’s World. The delivery service app also recruited rapper Cardi B in the hilarious spot, which showed the trio swamping outfits, in support of local restaurants.

the UberEats commercial is genius ?? @iamcardib — ? (@bardicarey) February 3, 2021

“Alexa’s Body” by Amazon

Amazon imagined actor Michael B. Jordan as the human version of Alexa in this funny spot. A married woman gets caught up in the fantasy of Jordan taking care of her needs just like Alexa. However, the woman’s husband isn’t as enamored with their new roommate.